November 8, 2023
Local News

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana Successfully Hosted An Interactive Career Expo

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The two-day event’s focus was on 8th grade students in Northeast Indiana.

The purpose was to get them excited for their future and “spark” an interest.

Students participated in interactive activities in various career clusters, explored new opportunities, and cultivated their interests in regional careers.

They also learned about skills required for jobs that will be in demand after graduation, while utilizing equipment used in those jobs.

The goal was that students came away from the event having a better understanding of the courses they will need to take in high school, a path for post-secondary, and a clear career track that aligns with their interests.

 

