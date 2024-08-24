Fort Wayne-based YouTube star makes wish come true for fan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne-based YouTube star made a wish come true for a Canadian fan on Friday.

Casey Cooper, a Youtube content creator, shares videos of drum performances, products, entertainment and education and has grown his channel to over two million followers.

However, with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Cooper was able to focus his attention on one of his fans, Caleb Walsh, who traveled from British Columbia to Fort Wayne to meet Cooper.

21 Alive News states that15-year-old Walsh currently lives with a heart condition, though he says he does not let that define him. Instead, he uses it as motivation, and he says his passion for playing music is what defines him.

Walsh says he used YouTube when he was learning to play the drums, which is how he originally came across Cooper’s videos, ultimately turning him into his favorite drummer.