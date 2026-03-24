Fort Wayne Begins $9 Million Illinois Road Improvement Project, Traffic Delays Expected Through 2027

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Construction is officially underway on a major infrastructure project along one of the city’s busiest corridors, as Fort Wayne launches the $9 million Illinois Road Trail and Road Improvement Project.

City officials say the project will bring significant upgrades to both transportation and recreation, including a nearly two-mile multi-use trail designed to connect residents to parks, shopping centers, and existing trail systems. The new trail will extend from Rockhill Park to the intersection of Getz Road and Illinois Road, linking users to destinations such as Jefferson Pointe, Parkwest Shopping Center, and several nearby businesses.

In addition to the trail, the project includes extensive road improvements. Crews will resurface Illinois Road from Grand National Drive and Magnavox Way to West Jefferson Boulevard, widen portions of the roadway between Getz Road and the Avenue of Autos, and upgrade four key intersections to improve safety and traffic flow. Additional work includes new striping, traffic signal upgrades, ADA-compliant curb ramps, stormwater improvements, and installation of park benches.

Officials say the improvements are necessary due in part to deteriorating asphalt conditions and are expected to enhance safety for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

Drivers should prepare for periodic delays as construction progresses. The project will be completed using alternating lane closures, with traffic disruptions expected to continue through fall 2027.

Funding for the project comes from a mix of local and state sources, including a $1 million Next Level Trails grant awarded under former Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, as well as contributions from local organizations and businesses. The remaining costs will be covered through Tax Increment Financing and the city’s Public Works Division.

Residents interested in learning more about the project are encouraged to attend a public meeting scheduled for March 25 at Citizens Square, where city officials will provide additional details and answer questions.

Construction is being carried out by Bunn Excavating, with completion expected in late 2027.