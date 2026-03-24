No Injuries Reported After Morning House Fire in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two residents safely escaped a house fire Tuesday morning on the southeast side of Fort Wayne, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of East Pettit Avenue, near South Anthony Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after reports of a residential fire.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a small fire in the kitchen area of the home. Officials say the blaze was quickly brought under control in less than 10 minutes.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, two people were inside the house at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.