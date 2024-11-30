November 30, 2024
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo to remain open with Wild Zoo Wonderland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – While they normally close for the winter months, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will remain open this winter.

The Wild Zoo Wonderland began over the weekend, bringing Christmas decorations and activities for children to enjoy. 

The zoo is hoping to get people in the Christmas spirit, and Santa Claus, himself, is helping out. He will be at the zoo on select dates for children to meet and take pictures with. 

The zoo willbe open on Sunday, Dec. 1, as well as December 6-8, 13-15, 20-23 and 26-30. It will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

