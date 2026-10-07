Fort Wayne departments outline priorities in proposed 2027 budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne officials are outlining how millions of dollars would be spent on infrastructure, public safety, parks and neighborhood improvements under the city’s proposed 2027 budget.

Major city divisions presented their spending plans to Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday evening as council members continue reviewing the proposed budget introduced last month by Mayor Sharon Tucker and City Controller Pat Roller.

Public Works would oversee $42 million in investments, including $31.9 million for streets, roads and neighborhoods. Another $6.7 million would go toward sidewalks and alleys, $1.3 million toward bridges and $2.1 million toward trails.

The Parks and Recreation Department is proposing $4.3 million in capital projects.

Public safety spending includes plans for the Fort Wayne Police Department’s 71st recruit class. The city says the department would maintain a budgeted strength of 510 officers.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is also preparing for its 100th recruit class, with the proposed budget maintaining a force of 375 firefighters.

Community Development plans to continue focusing on neighborhoods, connectivity, housing, safety and economic growth.

City officials say Fort Wayne remains in a strong financial position to make the proposed investments while meeting other community needs.

City Council will continue reviewing the spending plan throughout October, with final passage expected later this month.

More information about Mayor Tucker’s proposed 2027 budget is available on the City of Fort Wayne’s website.