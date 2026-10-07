Magic shows join Fort Wayne Zoo’s Zoolooween celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Halloween festivities are underway at the Fort Wayne Zoo, with trick-or-treating, costumes and magic shows planned throughout October as part of Zoolooween.

Zoolooween takes place on weekends throughout the month, with children invited to wear costumes and visit trick-or-treat stations around the Central Zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Magic Man Rusty will also perform a free 45-minute magic show during the first four Saturdays of the celebration. Shows begin at 11:15 a.m. in the zoo’s Australian Adventure area.

According to WANE 15, magician Rusty Ammerman has been performing for decades after becoming interested in magic while working at an amusement park in Kentucky in 1984. He later taught himself the craft through books and visits to Stoner’s Funstore in Fort Wayne.

Each remaining Zoolooween weekend features a different theme. Superhero Weekend is set for Oct. 10 and 11, followed by Pirates and Princesses Weekend on Oct. 17 and 18 and Witches and Wizards Weekend on Oct. 24 and 25.

The celebration concludes Oct. 31 with “No Tricks, Just Treats.” There will not be a magic show on the final day.

Zoolooween activities are included with regular zoo admission.

The zoo is also bringing back its Princesses and Pancakes breakfast, with two seatings scheduled for Oct. 17.

Following the Halloween festivities, the Fort Wayne Zoo will transition to the holiday season with its Wild Lights event beginning Nov. 13.