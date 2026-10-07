Indiana workforce agency uses AI to simplify government documents

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is using artificial intelligence to make government documents easier for Hoosiers to understand.

Gov. Mike Braun announced the agency is using an AI-powered plain-language tool designed to simplify government jargon, improve readability and reduce unnecessary technical terminology in documents provided to the public.

DWD has processed about half of its documents through the initiative so far, with 58 revised documents now available for public use.

Development of the tool began in 2025, and DWD received the completed system earlier this year. It was built using Google’s Gemini large language model and customized for the department through several rounds of testing and refinement.

Agency employees use the tool to create an initial revision, but DWD says every document is still reviewed by staff for accuracy, meaning and compliance before it is published.

The first phase is focused on frequently used unemployment insurance materials, including documents generated through the Uplink system. Some documents can have more than 100 different versions depending on an individual claimant’s circumstances.

DWD is also changing the way information is presented by making decisions, benefit amounts, deadlines and next steps easier to find. The agency says clearer documents could reduce confusion that leads to unnecessary phone calls, filing mistakes or appeals.

The initiative is expected to expand beyond unemployment insurance documents. DWD is working on a redesigned claimant handbook and plans to apply the same approach to employer materials, website content and other public resources.

The department is also exploring expanded Spanish and other language options as additional translation services become available.