Fort Wayne FC Addresses Traffic, Parking Concerns Following Stadium Debut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne FC is addressing fan concerns following the club’s debut match at the new Ruoff Mortgage Stadium over the weekend.

According to reporting from WANE 15, fans experienced significant traffic delays and parking issues Saturday during the sold-out event, as construction continues at the new stadium. Some spectators reported sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic along Bass Road for more than an hour and missing kickoff because of congestion entering the venue.

Fort Wayne FC Chief Operating Officer Scott Sproat called the issues “growing pains” tied to the stadium’s soft opening phase and ongoing weather-related construction delays. Sproat told WANE 15 the club expects traffic flow to improve once the venue is completed and gates can open earlier before matches.

The club also acknowledged that a “small number of fans” who prepaid for parking were unable to access designated spots because construction materials occupied portions of the parking lot. Fort Wayne FC says affected fans will receive refunds for parking purchases along with a $10 voucher for concessions or merchandise.

In a statement released Monday, the club thanked fans for their patience and said staff members are working to address concerns ahead of upcoming matches.

Fans with questions or concerns about their stadium experience are encouraged to contact Sproat directly at scott@fortwaynefc.com.