Fort Wayne Fire Department Awarded Employer Training Grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry and Fire Chief Eric Lahey revealed today that the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) has secured a $50,000 Employer Training Grant from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

This grant is designed to alleviate the financial burden associated with training employees for high-demand positions. The FWFD is a part of the Health & Life Sciences category. The grant will be used to facilitate the certification training of recruits in various critical occupational skills. These include Firefighter I and II, EMT-Basic, CPR, Hazardous Materials Operations, Fire Apparatus Driver Operator, Technical Rescue Awareness, and National Incident Management System.

Mayor Henry emphasized the significance of this grant for the community, stating, “This grant is an important win for our community. We work each day to provide meaningful opportunities for our public safety employees to grow and learn new skills.” He further underscored the collaborative effort between the city and the DWD to bolster services that cater to the needs of residents and businesses alike.