Fort Wayne Fire Department Maintains Fast Response Times Amid Contract Talks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and Fire Chief Eric Lahey are assuring residents that public safety remains a top priority, even as contract negotiations with the city’s firefighters’ union continue.

At a press briefing, the pair highlighted FWFD’s average emergency response times—3 minutes and 18 seconds so far this year, despite staffing and equipment challenges. From May 2024 to May 2025, 50 fire rigs were placed out of service, though officials stated that the community’s safety has not been compromised.

Only seven of those units were taken out of service after the most recent fire academy graduation in October 2024. Leaders say each of those rigs could have remained active if the collective bargaining agreement allowed for three-person staffing, which was common until four years ago. “It’s vital that the public has all of the information possible to know how seriously we take the safety of individuals, families, and businesses in our community,” Mayor Tucker said.

Currently, FWFD has 350 firefighters, with a goal of reaching a record 370 by the end of 2025. But ongoing negotiations with IAFF Local 124 are focusing on points of contention, including a proposal to reduce paid sick leave for off-duty injuries from one year to six to nine months. Union leadership pay is another issue, with the union requesting that the city cover half the union president’s salary, a cost it had previously assumed in exchange for additional pay increases.

Mayor Tucker voiced support for Chief Lahey’s leadership and mentioned her intent to find a balanced resolution that protects both taxpayers and firefighters. She said discussions will continue with an eye on strengthening collaboration and improving relationships between city officials, department leadership, and the union.