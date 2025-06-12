Fort Wayne’s Filtration Plant Earns National Honor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The water flowing from Fort Wayne faucets is receiving national praise.

The City Utilities’ Three Rivers Filtration Plant has earned the 25-Year Directors Award from the Partnership for Safe Water—a prestigious recognition honoring a quarter-century of excellence in water treatment. Fort Wayne is now among a select group of utilities nationwide recognized for surpassing regulatory standards and protecting public health.

The award was presented at the American Water Works Association’s annual conference and celebrates decades of dedication, even through challenges like the 2012 drought and the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Sharon Tucker says the award highlights the hard work and professionalism of City Utilities staff who ensure safe, high-quality water every day. The public is invited to celebrate at an open house on July 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Three Rivers Filtration Plant.