Fort Wayne Firefighters fought a blaze late Friday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A house sustained heavy damage from a fire Friday night in west-central Fort Wayne.

It started around 9:45 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department received an alarm for a fire located in the 1900 block of Sinclair Street. Within a few minutes, crews were at the scene where they saw heavy fire coming from a two-story house and quickly initiated measures to combat the blaze and conduct a thorough search of the premises.

Fire crews found on both the first and second floors, as well as on the exterior of the residence. Firefighters had the fire under control in around 45 minutes.

The fire, originated in the first-floor kitchen and caused substantial damage through a combination of flames, water, and smoke. As crews did a search of the home, they discovered one pet deceased in the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.