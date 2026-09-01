Fort Wayne Has 200 Pounds of Foreign Coins From Parking Meters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne officials are trying to figure out what to do with about 200 pounds of foreign coins collected from city parking meters over the past two decades.

City Clerk John McGauley says the collection includes coins from countries around the world, along with tokens from places like the Fort Wayne Zoo.

Some of the coins date back more than a century. McGauley recently found one from 1808 that may have come from a shipwreck in the English Channel. He also has a 1985 Soviet Union coin that was apparently placed in a Fort Wayne parking meter.

Most of the foreign coins are from Canada, but the collection also includes currency from countries including Ghana, Barbados, Jamaica, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and the Philippines.

McGauley says getting rid of the coins has proven difficult because banks generally don’t want foreign coins, while currency exchanges typically focus on paper money.

Fort Wayne parking meters only accept U.S. nickels, dimes and quarters. Pennies are not accepted. Drivers can also pay with a credit or debit card or through the ParkMobile app.