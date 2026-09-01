Visit Fort Wayne Reports Record Summer Event Impact

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne hosted a record number of conventions, shows and tournaments this summer, bringing thousands of visitors and millions of dollars in economic activity to the area.

According to WANE-15, Visit Fort Wayne estimates 86 events were held in the city between May and September, with the organization booking 28 of them.

The events included WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, as well as the International Jugglers Association, International Plastic Modelers Society and Automobile License Plate Collectors Association conventions.

According to Visit Fort Wayne, the summer events generated an estimated $14.8 million in local economic impact and accounted for about 25,000 hotel room nights.

That economic impact is more than double last summer’s $7.2 million. Overall hotel occupancy is also up nearly 15% compared to last summer.

Visit Fort Wayne expects the events it brings to the city to generate about $20.5 million in economic impact during 2026.