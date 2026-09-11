Magical Meadows to open new arena for veterans and first responders

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — The Magical Meadows is set to officially open a new facility designed to provide support and services for veterans and first responders.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the organization’s new Warriors Arena is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

The 14,000-square-foot facility was built specifically for The Magical Meadows’ Warriors Mount Up program, which connects veterans and first responders with horses and fellow members of the community.

Organizers say the new arena will give participants access to the space around the clock, providing opportunities to build relationships, connect with peers and find a place for healing and community.

Following the ribbon cutting, The Magical Meadows will host its second annual Rockathon fundraising event, called “Rocking for Heroes.”

The event aims to raise $50,000 to provide free services to veterans and first responders through the Warriors Mount Up program.

Participants will compete to raise $5,000 individually or help the group reach its $50,000 goal while spending time in rocking chairs.

This year’s participants include Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith, Warsaw Police Department Capt. Paul Heaton, Kosciusko County Coroner Tyler Huffer, Plain Township Fire Chief Derek Tenney and Air Force veteran Marvin Dragoo.

Representatives from The Magical Meadows and local businesses also will participate in the fundraiser.

The public is invited to tour the new arena, support the participants and contribute toward the fundraising goal.