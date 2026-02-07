February 7, 2026
Amber Alert Cancelled After 2-Year-Old Found, Father Arrested

by Alyssa Foster0
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – A young boy has been found safe and his father has been taken into custody after an Amber Alert was sent out Friday morning. 

Two-year-old Saxon Clemons was reported abducted by his father, Dwayne Clemons, in North Judson. 

Reports say Dwayne had dropped his wife off at a hospital after allegedly assaulting her and leaving with Saxon in the car. 

His wife was found to have suffered head trauma, and Dwayne was believed to have been armed with Saxon in the vehicle. 

An Amber Alert was issued, and the child was located at a North Judson home. 

Saxon was turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services, and Dwayne was located at a house down the road and was forced outside by chemical agents.

