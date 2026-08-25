Fort Wayne Homeless Resource Center Plans Discussed at Public Forum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker and members of her administration defended the proposed Anchor Resource Center during a public forum Monday night.

The meeting focused on the need for a low-barrier homeless resource center and the city’s proposed location at 333 East Washington Boulevard.

The city is seeking funding to purchase the building, with the Fort Wayne City Council expected to vote on the proposal next Tuesday.

The proposed center would provide services for people experiencing homelessness, including showers, bathrooms, a mailing address and connections to other resources. Officials emphasized that the center is designed to provide services and is not intended to operate as a shelter.

Tucker said the first three years of funding for the center would come from donations and grants. She also said no taxpayer dollars from the city’s taxing budget would be used to operate the center.

Officials also announced plans for 24-hour security at the facility and said the city is working with the Fort Wayne Police Department on establishing a police post in the same building.

The proposed downtown location has received both support and criticism from residents. During Monday’s forum, many people spoke in favor of the center, while others raised concerns about its potential impact on downtown businesses, residents and nearby schools.

Some residents also questioned how the city would address safety concerns involving registered sex offenders and children.

Tucker said children entering the center would need to be accompanied by an adult and that the city would work closely with police, schools and parents.

The meeting included about an hour and a half of public comment.

The proposed purchase of the building is expected to return to the City Council next Tuesday. The council previously delayed a decision on the funding in June.

For more details from Monday’s forum, read the full report from WANE 15.