Voter Turnout Could Be Higher Than in Previous Municipal Elections

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – According to the Journal Gazette, Allen County residents have cast fewer early votes so far this year than during the last city election, but Michael Wolf, a political science professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne, says 2023 could see higher total voter turnout because of high-profile candidates.

Early voting in the first 15 days this year compared with the 2019 municipal election decreased by nearly 1,000 ballots.

The Allen County Election Board prepares for about 35% of voters casting a ballot in city elections.

In the 2019 municipal election, less than 31% of the county’s registered voters came to the booth, according to the county Election Board reports. To compare, the 2020 presidential election drew almost 64% of the county’s registered voters.

Both Fort Wayne and New Haven have mayoral, city clerk and city council races this year.