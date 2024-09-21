TRAA holds 2024 Community Health Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority held its 2024 Community Health Fair on Saturday, offering health information, resources and services to the community.

Members of the community were able to receive free vaccinations and blood pressure checks while engaging in family-friendly activities and demonstrations from first responders. 21 Alive News says the community was able to be educated on responses to emergencies.

It happened from 9 a.m. until noon at the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority’s Hayden Street location. The TRAA is the advanced life support emergency and non-emergency ambulance service in the Fort Wayne area.