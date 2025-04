GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Goshen Police received information that a possibly wanted subject from Allen County was driving through that city.

The suspect vehicle was located and stopped at the intersection of 3rd and Lincoln Avenue and the driver, identified as 21-year-old Xavior Berumen, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers found marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Berumen was taken into custody and transported to the Elkhart County Jail.