KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A 73-year-old man was found dead in a pond after an All-Terrain Vehicle accident on Friday.

Thomas Bussell was found in the pond on S. Ferguson Road in Kosciusko County shortly after 3 o’clock Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the four-wheeler he was riding was also inside the water.

The crash is still under investigation, though reports say it is unknown why Bussell was driving the ATV around the pond before driving off the grass and into the pond.