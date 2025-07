FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is facing six felony counts of child molesting after he allegedly abused a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old on July 4.

67-year-old Perry Miles could face more than 70 years in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, a witness and porch camera footage captured the inappropriate behavior, and the children’s father reportedly forced Miles out of the home by firing a gun.