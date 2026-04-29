Fort Wayne Man Charged With Murder After Apartment Death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 23-year-old Fort Wayne man is facing a murder charge after police found a woman dead inside a south side apartment.

According to WPTA, officers were called Monday to Arbors of Southtowne Square for a reported disturbance after a witness said someone inside an apartment could be heard repeatedly yelling “stop.”

Court records state officers found the apartment door partially barricaded before entering. Inside, they discovered the woman and suspect Kevin I. Smith lying on the floor next to each other with apparent injuries and covered in blood.

Investigators reviewing security camera footage said no one entered or left the apartment after about 8 p.m. Sunday until police arrived Monday.

An autopsy determined the victim died from multiple stab wounds, including 14 injuries to the head, according to court documents. Investigators noted several wounds had a cross-shaped pattern consistent with a Phillips head screwdriver.

Police also reported finding a Phillips head screwdriver inside the apartment with what appeared to be a dried dark substance on it.

Smith was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Formal court proceedings are pending.