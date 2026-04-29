Fort Wayne Man Wanted in Deadly April Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man is now wanted on multiple felony charges following a shooting earlier this month that left one woman dead and four others injured.

According to WPTA, authorities have issued a warrant for David Emanuel Hunter Jr. on charges including murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say the April 11 shooting happened near Abbott Street and Drexel Avenue on the city’s southeast side. Officers responding to the scene found 20-year-old Latisha Greene with gunshot wounds. She later died from her injuries. Four additional victims were also struck and survived.

Court records obtained by investigators describe conflicting accounts from witnesses, including statements identifying a suspect known by the nickname “D-Hun,” which authorities later linked to Hunter.

Investigators also reported information suggesting the shooting may have been connected to an earlier violent incident involving Hunter’s family member, though those details remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Police say Hunter previously spoke with investigators and later turned himself in before being released pending charges at that time. He is currently not in custody.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.