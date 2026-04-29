Pedestrian Killed on East Rudisill Boulevard, Driver Flees

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 1:41 a.m. to the 200 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, where they found an adult woman in the roadway with life-threatening injuries, according to Fort Wayne Police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was crossing the roadway southbound when she was struck by a larger SUV traveling eastbound. Police say the vehicle fled the scene following the crash.

Investigators are processing the scene and searching for evidence, including surveillance video from nearby businesses that may help identify the vehicle involved.

The identity of the victim, along with the official cause and manner of death, will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police or Crime Stoppers.