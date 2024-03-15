Fort Wayne Man Found Guilty of 2021 Murder

Tony Jackson was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the May 2021 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel M. Nolan near Hanna and Oxford Streets. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Jackson’s brother, Torrese Bobo, was also charged but was found not guilty last October.

Jackson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 7, where he could potentially receive a sentence of up to 65 years in prison.