March 15, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Man Found Guilty of 2021 Murder

by Heather Starr0
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 31-year-old Fort Wayne resident has been convicted of murder in connection to a fatal shooting last year.

Tony Jackson was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the May 2021 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel M. Nolan near Hanna and Oxford Streets.  According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Jackson’s brother, Torrese Bobo, was also charged but was found not guilty last October.

Jackson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 7, where he could potentially receive a sentence of up to 65 years in prison.

