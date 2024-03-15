Man Arrested for Zanesville Girl’s Kidnapping Now Faces Federal Charges

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A suspect implicated in the December kidnapping of a Zanesville girl now faces federal charges.

Following a statewide Silver Alert, law enforcement agencies across several states mobilized in search of the missing girl. Sheriff Holliday disclosed that authorities were on the lookout for a white Dodge Caravan and one or two individuals believed to be involved in the abduction.

Less than seven hours after the alert was issued, the girl was found safe in Wisconsin.

27-year-old Zackary Delozier of Edgemont, South Dakota, 23-year-old Sara Gaudino of Rapid City, South Dakota, and 24-year-old Isaiah Schryvers, also from Rapid City, South Dakota we all initially arrested. They were transported back to Wells County to face charges.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Delozier’s state charges were dismissed, allowing federal charges to be filed against him.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana has now charged Delozier with transportation of a minor and forfeiture.

Gaudino and Schryvers, also facing kidnapping charges, had hearings, with Gaudino set for another hearing in May and Schryvers’ hearing deferred to April.