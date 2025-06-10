Fort Wayne Man Gets Probation in Shooting of Pregnant Wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man who shot his pregnant wife in the back will avoid prison time under a plea deal accepted Monday.

27-year-old Terry L. Sowles Jr. received an 11-year sentence for aggravated battery, but all of it was suspended by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Sowles will serve three years on Community Control and five years of unsupervised probation.

Sowles called 911 the night of the shooting, claiming he had dropped the gun during a fight and it accidentally discharged, hitting his wife. However, investigators said the evidence suggested the gun was fired intentionally and in a direct manner. As part of his plea, Sowles pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the shooting, and several other charges—including four domestic battery counts—were dismissed. He’s also required to complete a violence intervention program and undergo a psychological evaluation.