Heavy Traffic Expected Wednesday Ahead Of HOT ROD Power Tour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A spokesperson for the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says drivers should expect heavy traffic around the venue on Wednesday for the 31st Annual HOT ROD Power Tour.

Officials issued a Traffic Advisory for Coliseum Boulevard, Parnell Avenue, and other roadways around the Coliseum for Wednesday, June 11.

According to our partners in news in 21ALIVE, thousands of vehicles will be on display in the Coliseum parking lot for the HOT ROD Power Tour, which is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Vehicles for the event will begin arriving at 8 a.m., and the show will last until 5 p.m., officials say.

Because of the heavy traffic expected for the event, the public is asked to avoid the area on Wednesday if possible.

The event is the largest traveling car show in America that brings in participants from around the world, according to the event website.

“The HOT ROD Power Tour brings significant impact to the economies of each of its tour stops. Hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, bars, gas stations, museums, local attractions, etc. will benefit as they play host to tour participants who are relaxed and enjoying the lifestyle of the ultimate hot rodding journey.

The HOT ROD Power Tour annually attracts participants from around the world who plan for months or even years to make the trip, and they come prepared to make each stop a memorable experience.”