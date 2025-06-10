Cooking Oil Spill Leaves One Critically Injured in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A semi-truck leaking cooking oil caused hazardous road conditions across parts of Fort Wayne Monday evening, causing multiple crashes, including a serious motorcycle crash.

It started just before 89 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department were notified of the spill near the intersection of Lafayette and Superior, which stretched along a single lane from downtown through Spy Run, Clinton, Lima, and up to Coliseum Blvd.

One Crash near Clinton and Field critically injured an adult male motorcyclist. That crash is currently under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Crash Team.

Several agencies, including INDOT, have been working overnight to contain and clean the oil, but lane closures and traffic detours will affect Lafayette, Spy Run, Clinton, and Lima between Superior and Coliseum for several hours.

While cleanup crews are making progress, soybean oil and absorbent materials remain on the road, leaving slick spots that could linger into the morning commute. Officials are urging drivers to slow down, use caution, and expect possible delays for the next 12-24 hours.