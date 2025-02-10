Fort Wayne Man Jailed in Steuben County on Multiple Felony Charges

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A traffic stop for speeding resulted in the arrest of a Fort Wayne man by Indiana State Police on multiple felony charges.

35 year old Anthony Steel was stopped on US-20 near Angola when a search of his pickup truck revealed a stolen handgun and a white powder substance that’s suspected to be methamphetamine.

Anthony Steel was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony

Theft of a Firearm – Level 5 Felony

Trafficking Contraband into a Correctional Facility – Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

His passenger, 20 year old Lita Smoker of Angola was charged with: