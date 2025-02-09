FedEx driver finds puppies abandoned in box on side of road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A FedEx driver found three puppies abandoned in a box on the side of the road on Saturday.

The driver reportedly called DeKalb County’s dispatch line to report that dogs had been abandoned near the C.R. 57 and C.R. 68 intersection in Spencerville. He said when he approached the box, three of them took off.

The DeKalb Humane Society posted on Facebook that anybody who finds a puppy near the location should contact them, and the three puppies have since been found.

They have not yet determined the ages or health conditions of the puppies, though 21 Alive News says the FedEx driver did not believe they were very old.