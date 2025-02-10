February 11, 2025
Indiana News

Mental Health Centers Saving Indiana Money

by David Scheie0
STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A study released by Bowen Health reveals that Indiana is saving more than 125 million dollars per year in total costs thanks to mental health centers across the state.

Keeping more people out of jail is saving more than 45 million dollars annually according to officials who say that’s in addition to more than 80 million in savings by keeping people out of hospitals thanks to early and effective interventions in crisis situations.

CEO Rob Ryan says that thanks to partnerships with organizations like Bowen Health and the State – when someone is in crisis – early de-escalation and getting those people the help they need is making all the difference.

