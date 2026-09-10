Fort Wayne Man Released After More Than 20 Years in Prison Faces New Domestic Battery Charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man who was released from prison last year after serving more than 20 years for killing his estranged wife is facing new criminal charges.

Eric Adams was booked into the Allen County Jail on allegations of domestic battery and strangulation following an incident earlier this month.

According to police, the alleged attack happened Sept. 3 during an argument involving Adams and a woman over their relationship.

The woman told officers Adams placed her in a chokehold and squeezed her neck to the point that she could not breathe.

Police reported seeing redness and small abrasions around the woman’s neck.

Adams was taken into custody and booked into the Allen County Jail on the new charges.

Court records show his bond was set at $2,500. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Adams’ new case comes less than a year after his release from prison, where he had served more than two decades in connection with the killing of his estranged wife.

The allegations in the current case are separate from the earlier homicide conviction.

As with any criminal charge, Adams is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.