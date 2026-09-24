Kosciusko County ends Flock contract two years early

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Kosciusko County commissioners have formally ended the county’s contract with Flock, two years ahead of schedule.

The unanimous vote Tuesday follows the county council’s decision earlier this month to pause funding the automated license plate reader system.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, the move also follows an order from Kosciusko County Prosecutor Brad Voelz to end routine searches and live tracking of the cameras.

County Commission President Robert Conley told WNDU that all of the county’s Flock cameras were deactivated Friday. Most have been removed and are being stored while the county waits for Flock to pick them up.