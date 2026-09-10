U.S. Warns Americans Traveling to China About Exit Bans, Detention and Surveillance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Americans traveling to China are being urged to take extra precautions, with the U.S. State Department warning about arbitrary enforcement of local laws, exit bans, surveillance and the possibility of what officials describe as unjust arrest or detention.

The State Department recently updated its Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” travel advisory for mainland China, telling Americans to “keep a low profile” while in the country.

U.S. citizens could be questioned or detained without being told what crime they are suspected of committing, according to the advisory. In some cases, Americans may also have limited or delayed access to U.S. consular services.

The warning says U.S. citizens in China may face interrogations and detention without what the State Department describes as fair and transparent treatment under Chinese law.

Businesspeople, academics and journalists have been among those subjected to questioning, detention or expulsion over alleged violations of China’s national security laws, according to the advisory.

One of the major concerns highlighted by the State Department is China’s use of exit bans.

Americans may not know they are subject to an exit ban until they attempt to leave the country, the advisory states.

The restrictions have reportedly been used to pressure individuals to cooperate with investigations, settle civil disputes or persuade relatives and associates to return to China.

In some cases, exit bans can remain in effect for years. The State Department says some U.S. citizens have been prevented from leaving China even when they needed to travel elsewhere for medical treatment.

The advisory also warns Americans to be extremely cautious about electronic communications while traveling in China.

“Assume that China’s security services can read your emails, texts, and social media posts if you send them to or from China,” the State Department says.

Americans could potentially face detention or deportation over private electronic communications that Chinese authorities consider critical of China, Hong Kong, Macau or the Chinese Communist Party.

The State Department also says authorities have detained individuals over messages that were sent while those people were outside China.

Officials are advising Americans who travel to mainland China to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution around large gatherings.

Travelers are also encouraged to avoid publicly or privately expressing opinions that Chinese authorities could view as embarrassing or negative.

The advisory further cautions travelers against photographing protesters or police without permission.

“Keep a low profile,” the State Department advises.

The updated guidance also addresses travel to Hong Kong and Macau, which have separate advisory levels.

Hong Kong remains under a Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” advisory because of concerns about the arbitrary enforcement of local laws.

Macau carries a higher Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” designation. The State Department cites similar concerns involving local law enforcement as well as what it describes as limited U.S. ability to provide emergency consular services.

The State Department’s warning comes as Americans continue to travel to China for tourism, business, education and other purposes.

Officials are encouraging travelers to understand the risks before departing and to recognize that U.S. citizens are subject to Chinese laws while in the country.

The advisory emphasizes that American citizenship does not prevent Chinese authorities from enforcing local laws against U.S. travelers.

Americans planning trips to mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau are encouraged to review the latest State Department guidance before departure because travel conditions and government advisories can change.