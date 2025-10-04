Fort Wayne Man Sentenced For Dog Fighting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced for his role in deadly dog fighting.

Joedarryl McBride Jr. was initially charged with six felony charges of animal fighting but accepted a plea deal in August.

The agreement allowed him to plead guilty to one count of felony purchasing an animal for fighting and a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge. The other charges were dismissed.

McBride was sentenced to a year and a half in prison and is required to pay $3,230 to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Due to aggression issued, 21 Alive News says all but one of the eight dogs taken from McBride’s home were euthanized. Six of the dogs had a “high multitude of skin wounds and scars,” according to a veterinarian.

The eighth dog was placed into the FWACC Adoption Program where he has since found a home.