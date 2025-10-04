Authorities Find Huntington County Community School Threat Non-Credible

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The superintendent of Huntington County Community Schools says a threat directed to Huntington North High School was found to be non-credible.

Superintendent John Trout stated that school resource officers and the Huntington City Police Department investigated threats on Friday morning and visited the home of the person who made the threat.

They claim the individual who made the threat is not a student at the school and found the threat to be non-credible.

21 Alive News says that in his letter, he thanked community members fro sharing information with officials and law enforcement.