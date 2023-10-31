Police In Bluffton Invesitgating Early Morning Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police in Bluffton are looking in the cause of an early morning October 28th fire.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene of a structure fire at at 2905 North Main Street around 2:20 a.m.

There they found the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters put out the blaze without incident, however the Bluffton Police Department says their investigation leads them to believe it was started intentionally.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact the departments detective bureau at 260-824-3320.