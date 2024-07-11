Man dies after getting electrocuted at Indiana 4-H fair

GREENTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A man is dead after he was electrocuted while helping set up a 4-H fair in central Indiana.

Jose Julian Garcia Oropeza, 36, died on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported. According to a news release from the Howard County Coroner’s Office, Oropeza was setting up a food vendor at the Howard County Fairgrounds in preparation for the county’s 4-H fair when he and other co-workers were shocked.

Oropeza fell unconscious. Coworkers took him to a fire station in Greentown, but he was pronounced dead that evening.

The coroner’s office, the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.