July 6, 2025
Local News

Big Fort Fest Looking For Volunteers

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo supplied - Big Fort Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Big Fort Fest is quickly approaching, but they are still in need of volunteers. 

This year’s Big Fort Fest is happening July 10 through July 12. 

It’s three nights of live music, food trucks and vendors as well as a petting zoo, free games and activities and more. 

Volunteers are needed for Forum+ Fork Fest on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as for concert set up and tear down on Saturday. They’re also looking for volunteers for Big Fun Fest, the children’s festival, on Saturday. 

Free tickets for festival concerts will be offered to volunteers. 

You can visit the Big Fort Fest website for more information and to sign up.

Related posts

Hundreds attend Bob Chase memorial service

Darrin Wright

Motorcyclist Dies After Late-Night Collision

Alyssa Foster

Study: Indiana faces obstacles to economic growth

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.