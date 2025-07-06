Big Fort Fest Looking For Volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Big Fort Fest is quickly approaching, but they are still in need of volunteers.

This year’s Big Fort Fest is happening July 10 through July 12.

It’s three nights of live music, food trucks and vendors as well as a petting zoo, free games and activities and more.

Volunteers are needed for Forum+ Fork Fest on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as for concert set up and tear down on Saturday. They’re also looking for volunteers for Big Fun Fest, the children’s festival, on Saturday.

Free tickets for festival concerts will be offered to volunteers.

You can visit the Big Fort Fest website for more information and to sign up.