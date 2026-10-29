Fort Wayne mother honors daughter’s memory by raising breast cancer awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne mother is turning the loss of her daughter into a mission to encourage early breast cancer detection, hoping her family’s story will help save other lives.

Cindy Shelby Greaf lost her daughter, Haley, after she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer at just 36 years old, four years before the age when most health organizations recommend beginning routine mammograms.

Greaf told 21Alive that Haley regularly performed breast self-examinations but did not notice a lump until it had grown larger.

“A lot of young women have dense breast tissue, and what happens is it makes it harder to feel,” Greaf said. “And it wasn’t until the lump got big enough that she could feel it that she realized something was wrong.”

According to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most breast cancer cases occur in women older than 45. However, breast cancer diagnoses among younger women increased by slightly more than 1% annually between 2012 and 2022.

Greaf believes earlier screening could have made a difference for her daughter and wants other families to understand that breast cancer can affect younger women.

She also raised concerns about insurance coverage for mammograms before age 40, saying the cost can discourage younger women from seeking screening.

To honor Haley’s memory, the Greaf family has started hiding decorated rocks with breast cancer awareness messages throughout Fort Wayne.

The rocks are intended to encourage people to learn about breast cancer, recognize potential warning signs and discuss early detection with their healthcare providers.

Greaf hopes the small reminders will inspire conversations that could help other families avoid the heartbreak hers experienced.

Her message to women considering a mammogram is simple.

“Go get it. It might just save your life.”

The American Cancer Society recommends that women at average risk have the option to begin annual mammograms at age 40, with annual screening recommended from ages 45 through 54. Women with higher risk factors may need to begin screening earlier.

Health experts encourage women to discuss their personal risk factors, family history and any breast changes with a healthcare provider, regardless of age.