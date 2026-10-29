NAMI Fort Wayne hosts documentary screening to raise awareness of severe mental illness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Families and mental health advocates gathered at the Allen County Public Library’s downtown branch Wednesday evening for a documentary screening aimed at raising awareness about severe mental illness and the challenges families face when seeking treatment.

The free screening of “No One Cares About Crazy People” was hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Fort Wayne in partnership with Purdue Fort Wayne and Parkview Behavioral Health.

Organizers say the event was designed to encourage conversations about serious mental health conditions, reduce stigma and highlight gaps in the mental healthcare system.

Angela McMahon, an executive board member of NAMI Fort Wayne, told 21Alive that families often struggle to find resources when a loved one develops a serious mental illness.

“People come to our family support group every week in crisis with their loved one that has developed a serious mental health condition, and they don’t know what to do or where to turn,” McMahon said.

Advocates emphasized that people living with the most severe mental health conditions can face significant barriers to accessing appropriate care and support.

Alice Jordan, director of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute, encouraged community members to show compassion toward those who may be struggling.

“That’s why I wear a button that says be kind. Because you never know what a smile or a ‘how are you doing’ can do for someone,” Jordan said. “When people are struggling, they are struggling in silence.”

Organizers say the discussion following the documentary is an important part of helping families connect with resources and better understand serious mental illness.

The conversation will continue November 30 with an interactive question-and-answer session about the film at Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus.

Those seeking information about local mental health support groups and resources can visit NAMI Fort Wayne.