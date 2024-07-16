July 16, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne murder suspect sentenced to 65 years

by Network Indiana0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — One of the men involved in the murder of a woman in 2023 is getting over six decades in prison.

Rapheal Brown, who pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges back in June, is going away to prison for 65 years.

In January of 2023, he is said to have played a role in the shooting death of Jocelyn Bolf.

Bolf was 18 when she was killed and was the mother of a young child. She was shot while shopping at a convenience store.

Her boyfriend was shot too and survived but is paralyzed.

Brown is the second man to be sentenced in Bolf’s murder.

