Discover Indiana’s Favorite Staycation Spots: Top Destinations Revealed

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) – New research from QR Code Generator has revealed the top five most popular staycation destinations for Indiana residents, and it’s clear that the Sunshine State takes the crown.

According to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Indiana residents visited Florida a staggering 3,248,083 times in 2022. Whether it’s the vibrant nightlife of Miami, the magical allure of Walt Disney World, or the natural beauty of the Everglades, Florida offers something for everyone.

Following closely, Tennessee attracted 2,036,384 visits from Hoosiers, drawing them with its lively music scene in Nashville, historic sites in Memphis, and the breathtaking Great Smoky Mountains. Missouri, the third favorite, saw 1,381,209 Indiana visitors exploring its bustling urban centers like St. Louis and Kansas City, as well as the tranquil beauty of the Ozarks.

Texas and Georgia round out the top five staycation states, with 1,265,569 and 1,257,731 visits, respectively. Texas offers the excitement of cities like Houston, Dallas, and Austin, while Georgia enchants with the historic streets of Savannah, the vibrant culture of Atlanta, and the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. These findings show the growing trend of staycations as a cost-effective and convenient travel option, offering diverse experiences without the hassle of long customs queues at the airport.