Fort Wayne Nonprofit Looking For Community Support

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Center for Nonviolence in Fort Wayne says they are facing financial challenges as grant money they rely on may not be coming through. The organization provides education, support, and advocacy to end domestic and other forms of violence, with 83% of their budget going toward programming.

Delays in grant reimbursements have raised concerns about the organization’s financial stability, prompting them to seek community support.

Without additional funding, the center may have to make cuts to staff and services, impacting those who rely on their support.