Indiana Man Arrested After 4 County Pursuit

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A wanted man, Louis “Sammy” Howard Jr., was arrested this week after leading police on a pursuit across four Indiana counties.

Howard faces multiple charges including operating while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, and drug possession.

The chase began when a detective attempted a traffic stop, but Howard fled, driving off the road at one point.

After crashing in a field, Howard tried to run but was tased and apprehended by police. D

rugs and a handgun were found in his car.