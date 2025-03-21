March 21, 2025
Indiana News

Indiana Man Arrested After 4 County Pursuit

by Network Indiana0

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A wanted man, Louis “Sammy” Howard Jr., was arrested this week after leading police on a pursuit across four Indiana counties.

Howard faces multiple charges including operating while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, and drug possession.

The chase began when a detective attempted a traffic stop, but Howard fled, driving off the road at one point.

After crashing in a field, Howard tried to run but was tased and apprehended by police. D

rugs and a handgun were found in his car.

Related posts

Fourth day of protests ends with zero arrests

Darrin Wright

Lawsuit seeks $150M from Indiana online schools fraud claims

AP News

Indiana Man Pleads Guilty in Slashing Death

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.