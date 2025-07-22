Fort Wayne Offering Cooling Stations With Approaching Heat Wave

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –Dangerous heat and humidity are expected for Thursday and Friday with feels-like temperatures exceeding 100 degrees at times.

The city of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and the Fort Wayne Area Planning Council on Homelessness announced that cooling stations are available and ready for residents seeking relief from the dangerous temperatures.

The following locations are open throughout the summer:

Allen County Public Library Main Branch, 900 Library Plaza, Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Closure dates include August 21, September 1, and September 30.

Citilink, mobile cooling stations, any bus, Monday-Friday 5:45 a.m. – 9:45 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Inasmuch Ministry, 930 Broadway, Monday/Wednesday/Friday 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday/Thursday 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday-Friday 5-7 p.m., only open when temperatures are 90 degrees or more.

Project.ME, 2305 Broadway Avenue, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday,12 p.m.-4 p.m. Due to the nature of services, the center is for adults only.

The Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., is open 7 days a week, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., regardless of temperature, and serves meals at 7 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. except on holidays.

The Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and the Planning Council on Homelessness continue to look for other partners to assist with the summer weather plan to be able to extend more help to the public, especially during evening hours. Any agency interested in learning more about becoming a cooling station could call 311 and ask for Amanda Fall. Agencies may also email Amanda.Fall@cityoffortwayne.org for more information.

Fort Wayne residents can find more information at https://engage.cityoffortwayne.org/.