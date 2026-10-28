Fort Wayne offers grants to replace broken home heating systems

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne is accepting applications for a grant program that helps eligible homeowners replace broken furnaces and other heating systems.

The Hope Through Heat program covers replacement costs for nonworking furnaces, boilers, electric heat kits and heat pumps.

To qualify, applicants must own a home within Fort Wayne city limits, have a nonworking heating system and have a household income at or below 60% of the area median income. For a family of four, the income limit is $57,060.

Residents can apply online at Engage.CityofFortWayne.org/Hope-Through-Heat.

Those who cannot access the online application and need a paper copy can call 260-427-8585. Residents who need language assistance can contact Language Services Network at 260-426-6764.

Applicants must first answer screening questions to determine whether they qualify. Those moving forward will need to provide household income documentation, and their nonworking heating system must be inspected.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is limited. Applications will be reviewed in the order completed, and participation is not guaranteed.

Kelly Lundberg, director of the city’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, said the program helps homeowners replace broken heating systems and remain safely in their homes.